Anderson Hoagland & Co Raised Discovery (DISCA) Position; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Stake In Idacorp (IDA) Was Has Increased

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 3,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 7,686 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $772,000, up from 4,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 153,460 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 167% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 57,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 91,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 34,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 1.58M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $161.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common Stock by 576 shares to 1,249 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 5,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,652 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6,578 shares to 1,171 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ezcorp Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

