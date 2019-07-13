Anderson Hoagland & Co Holding in Vf (VFC) Trimmed by $919,380 as Stock Price Rose; As Pbf Energy (PBF) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Alpha Windward Has Trimmed Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 1.50M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 96.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 12,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 469 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15,000, down from 12,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 962,566 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit by Friday; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT RESTART; 07/03/2018 – U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 05/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery begins alky unit restart; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 8,220 shares to 8,490 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 16,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 275,993 shares. Shell Asset reported 17,952 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Com holds 23,484 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Natixis accumulated 319,544 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 285,133 shares. Invesco Limited reported 1.77M shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Com invested in 3,200 shares. James Invest reported 23,010 shares. Private Mngmt Gp, California-based fund reported 487,230 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.05% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). 7.69M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa invested in 13,546 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.38 per share. PBF’s profit will be $129.45 million for 6.88 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.18 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -191.53% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.94 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Friday, February 8. The insider MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold 12,552 shares worth $1.04 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 2,150 shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America holds 935 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). British Columbia Mngmt Corporation reported 110,871 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 28,364 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Twin Capital Management holds 0.15% or 36,090 shares in its portfolio. Grimes & invested in 0.02% or 3,340 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 49,532 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 77,246 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. M&T Bancshares owns 67,352 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 38,500 shares.