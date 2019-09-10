Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Dsp Group (DSPG) Shares Rose, Awm Investment Company Has Lowered by $4.52 Million Its Stake

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $870.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.6. About 1.68M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 05/04/2018 – Amazon’s Cloud Show: Good Vibes — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Amazon and Google have not yet agreed to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (DSPG) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 322,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 452,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 775,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 63,525 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 22/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP and Cuebiq Exclusively Partner for lndustry’s First Geo-Behavioral Targeting on Connected TV; 11/04/2018 – DSP Group Launches Production-Ready Module for Industrial IoT Applications; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Featured at ASCO 2018; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – DSP Concepts Promotes Car Audio Expert Michael Fabry as General Manager of its Stuttgart Office; 07/03/2018 DSP Group to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Investor Conference; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $1.62 million for 48.68 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corporation by 50,000 shares to 319,089 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua Metals Inc. by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 98.73 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

