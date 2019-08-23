Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Trimmed Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $363,553 as Share Value Declined; As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Market Valuation Declined, Wbi Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $2.33 Million

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 77,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 77,830 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 155,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 3.00M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M; 09/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Breaking: CenterPoint Energy substation fire reignites in Texas City Wednesday morning. Details:…; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES COMBINED 2020 POTENTIAL EPS $1.76-$1.98; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY & VECTREN TO MERGE

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon; 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

