Anderson Hoagland & Co Holds Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Horseman Capital Management LTD Cut by $347,100 Its Holding

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 60,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 57,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Every new Alphabet business is going to be lower margin than its ads business, while every new Amazon business is going to have higher margins than retail; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin And Commerce Inc Tn invested in 56,919 shares. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 327,100 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 41.42M shares. Junto Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 440,118 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 75,181 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10,754 are held by Shine Investment Advisory Inc. International Grp Inc invested in 3.28M shares or 1.47% of the stock. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa reported 202,654 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd has 4.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loews stated it has 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 488,390 were accumulated by Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Company Delaware. Heritage Corp invested 2.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 125,652 are held by Girard Prtnrs.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SE, BIDU, CMCM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vista Capital Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 804 shares. Perkins Coie Company holds 337 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Riverpark Advsrs Lc reported 3,656 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macnealy Hoover Inv Management reported 345 shares stake. 84,588 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corp. Greenbrier Prns Mgmt Llc has invested 11.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Management stated it has 3,422 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 5,542 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service has 20,248 shares. Mawer Investment Mgmt Limited invested in 0.27% or 21,153 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.75% or 24,122 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Factory Mutual Ins owns 175,450 shares. Churchill Corp invested in 0.46% or 9,633 shares.