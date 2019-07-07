Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

We are contrasting Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics LP 35 3.67 N/A 2.51 14.18 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -0.01 0.00

Demonstrates Andeavor Logistics LP and Superior Drilling Products Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Andeavor Logistics LP and Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.42 beta means Andeavor Logistics LP’s volatility is 42.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Superior Drilling Products Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Andeavor Logistics LP has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Andeavor Logistics LP and Superior Drilling Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.8% and 22.6% respectively. 0.4% are Andeavor Logistics LP’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andeavor Logistics LP 0.85% 3.4% 0.85% -8.22% -20.18% 9.57% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -1.96% -10.71% -39.02% -59.51% -55.36% -14.53%

For the past year Andeavor Logistics LP has 9.57% stronger performance while Superior Drilling Products Inc. has -14.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Andeavor Logistics LP beats Superior Drilling Products Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.