Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Contrasting side by side

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics LP 35 3.63 N/A 2.51 14.18 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 1.33 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Andeavor Logistics LP and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Andeavor Logistics LP and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.42 beta indicates that Andeavor Logistics LP is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Superior Drilling Products Inc. has beta of -0.48 which is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Andeavor Logistics LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Superior Drilling Products Inc. are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Superior Drilling Products Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Andeavor Logistics LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.8% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares and 22.6% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares. Andeavor Logistics LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andeavor Logistics LP 0.85% 3.4% 0.85% -8.22% -20.18% 9.57% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -1.96% -10.71% -39.02% -59.51% -55.36% -14.53%

For the past year Andeavor Logistics LP had bullish trend while Superior Drilling Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Andeavor Logistics LP beats Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.