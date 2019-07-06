Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Comparison side by side

Both Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) and Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics LP 35 3.64 N/A 2.51 14.18 Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Andeavor Logistics LP and Recon Technology Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Andeavor Logistics LP and Recon Technology Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0% Recon Technology Ltd. 0.00% -48.3% -28.9%

Risk and Volatility

Andeavor Logistics LP has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Recon Technology Ltd. has a 2.27 beta which is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Andeavor Logistics LP is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Recon Technology Ltd. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Recon Technology Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Andeavor Logistics LP and Recon Technology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Andeavor Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00 Recon Technology Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Recon Technology Ltd. has a consensus target price of $2, with potential upside of 146.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.8% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of Recon Technology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Andeavor Logistics LP’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Recon Technology Ltd. has 53.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andeavor Logistics LP 0.85% 3.4% 0.85% -8.22% -20.18% 9.57% Recon Technology Ltd. -2.15% -1.34% -6.99% -17.41% -30.07% 36.5%

For the past year Andeavor Logistics LP has weaker performance than Recon Technology Ltd.

Summary

Andeavor Logistics LP beats on 6 of the 9 factors Recon Technology Ltd.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.