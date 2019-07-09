Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Andeavor Logistics LP’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.48% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.04% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Andeavor Logistics LP and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Andeavor Logistics LP and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics LP N/A 35 14.18 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

Andeavor Logistics LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Andeavor Logistics LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Andeavor Logistics LP 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.81 1.94 2.58

With average target price of $35, Andeavor Logistics LP has a potential downside of -3.10%. As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 33.15%. Given Andeavor Logistics LP’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Andeavor Logistics LP is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Andeavor Logistics LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andeavor Logistics LP 0.85% 3.4% 0.85% -8.22% -20.18% 9.57% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year Andeavor Logistics LP has weaker performance than Andeavor Logistics LP’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Andeavor Logistics LP are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Andeavor Logistics LP’s rivals have 2.55 and 1.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. Andeavor Logistics LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.42 shows that Andeavor Logistics LP is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Andeavor Logistics LP’s rivals are 78.80% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Dividends

Andeavor Logistics LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Andeavor Logistics LP’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.