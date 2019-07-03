Ancora Advisors Trimmed South Jersey Inds (SJI) Holding By $1.96 Million; Stratasys (SSYS)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Stratasys Inc (SSYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 62 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 48 sold and trimmed holdings in Stratasys Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 29.32 million shares, up from 28.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Stratasys Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 37 Increased: 33 New Position: 29.

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) stake by 15.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 61,277 shares as South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI)’s stock rose 8.55%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 326,926 shares with $10.49M value, down from 388,203 last quarter. South Jersey Inds Inc now has $3.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 159,711 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI)

Analysts await Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. SSYS’s profit will be $4.87 million for 77.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Stratasys Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 323,652 shares traded. Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has risen 18.65% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SSYS News: 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS: RESIGNATION OF ILAN LEVIN AS CEO, DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – Stratasys Sets New Standards for Realism, Color and Speed in Rapid Prototyping With Next-Generation Polyjet 3D Printers; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys Sees FY18 Rev $670M-$700M; 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS LTD – CURRENT CHAIRMAN TO ALSO SERVE AS INTERIM CEO; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS NAMES CHAIRMAN ELCHANAN JAGLOM INTERIM CEO; 17/04/2018 – They are jointly engineered by Lockheed Martin, Stratasys and Phoenix Analysis & Design Technologies; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – Stratasys Advancing Additive Manufacturing Into Mainstream With New Solutions for Factory Floor

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Stratasys Ltd. for 164,200 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 564,138 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has 0.29% invested in the company for 50,000 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 874,603 shares.

Stratasys Ltd. provides three-dimensional printing and additive manufacturing solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products; and for the direct manufacture of end parts. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The Company’s 3D printing systems utilize its patented fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Analysts await South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 157.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by South Jersey Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. South Jersey Industries had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.

