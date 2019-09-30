Ancora Advisors Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $778,289; Shares Declined; Tig Advisors Stake in Ii Vi (IIVI) Has Raised by $2.63 Million as Share Price Rose

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 3,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 13,648 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, down from 17,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 1.19 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 130.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 72,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 128,848 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 55,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 1.18M shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI); 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.38 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.34% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 59,958 shares. Cornerstone Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,487 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Covington Cap has 2,663 shares. Financial Architects invested 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 1.56 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Prtn has invested 0.69% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 1,595 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 12,386 shares. Becker Cap Management owns 1,023 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Putnam Lc has 0.15% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 329,638 shares. Motco holds 404 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 3,007 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Management. 61,455 are held by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,891 shares to 46,472 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 38,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 755,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Xilinx, Norfolk Southern and Iqvia Holdings – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, JetBlue And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 19 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 46,767 shares. Berkley W R Corporation owns 0.04% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 5,683 shares. Rice Hall James Llc reported 14,609 shares stake. Eaton Vance reported 90,160 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Brookstone Mgmt owns 13,867 shares. 19,583 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 168,563 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc owns 1.88 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 7,469 shares. Firsthand Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 3.1% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). S&T Fincl Bank Pa reported 0.06% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 413,098 shares in its portfolio. Argent Management Limited Liability Com reported 72,050 shares stake. Boussard And Gavaudan Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 14,482 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

Tig Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,958 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.