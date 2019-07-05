Ancora Advisors Trimmed Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake; A. O. Smith (AOS) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 13.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 8,804 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 58,818 shares with $7.25M value, down from 67,622 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $234.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 2.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS

Among 3 analysts covering A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. A.O. Smith had 5 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $62 target. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 30. The stock of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) latest ratings:

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. 13,200 shares were sold by Goodwin Wallace E, worth $660,244. $980,000 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares were sold by JONES PAUL W. Shares for $239,400 were sold by Dana Paul R.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company has market cap of $7.89 billion. The firm offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It has a 18.49 P/E ratio. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold A. O. Smith Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 7,872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Llc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Td Asset Mgmt owns 219,370 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 9,698 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested in 0.5% or 1.58 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 15,469 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.43% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Manufacturers Life Company The owns 140,867 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Westwood Management Corporation Il reported 0.1% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Captrust Financial has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 6,429 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd holds 0.88% or 499,700 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0.08% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 572,085 shares. Fil stated it has 18,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L had sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM had sold 4,750 shares worth $532,950.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, January 18. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, May 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $13500 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. HSBC downgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, January 14 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 629,429 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv stated it has 34,757 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Accuvest Advsr has 0.72% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Natl Asset Mngmt reported 30,179 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guardian Inv Mngmt has 31,773 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 24,122 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Interest Sarl owns 27,983 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Papp L Roy & Assoc has invested 1.77% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 71,368 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Welch Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company, Alabama-based fund reported 234,702 shares. 59,329 are owned by Gam Ag. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,448 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 78,109 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.85B for 15.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.