Ancora Advisors Stake in Home Depot (HD) Raised by $787,111 as Stock Rose; Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Shareholder Longer Investments Lowered Holding by $473,430 as Market Value Declined

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,145 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 49,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 6.08 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 4,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, up from 61,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $210.75. About 2.98M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,224 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Service Inc. Baillie Gifford And invested in 0.01% or 110,529 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department holds 10,215 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited holds 123,345 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap accumulated 0.04% or 4,441 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc stated it has 3.79M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Captrust holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 109,182 shares. British Columbia Inv accumulated 481,011 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Company holds 1.51% or 19.20 million shares. 58,217 are held by Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma. 14,130 are held by Fruth Invest Management. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 12,504 shares. 14,349 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated. Logan Capital owns 25,300 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.80M for 29.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

