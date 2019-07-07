Ancora Advisors Stake In Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Was Has Lifted; Kellogg Co (K) Holder Ledyard National Bank Trimmed Its Holding

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 167.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 40.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.43 million, up from 757,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $732.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 497,912 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 23/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Appoints Ellen Costello to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Sr VP, Chief Operating Officer Juergen Wunram to Retire May 31; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER ATLANTIC INVESTMENT REPORTS 8.0% STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.66% STAKE IN DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 60.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 13,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $505,000, down from 22,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 4.15M shares traded or 88.00% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,510 shares. Prudential stated it has 1.85M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 0.03% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.08% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) or 1.19 million shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 227,200 shares. Capital World holds 0% or 528,456 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Moreover, Nomura has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 30,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 14,906 were accumulated by Oppenheimer & Communications. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc holds 0% or 498,019 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 58,151 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 159,820 shares to 724,644 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Finl Inc by 88,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,148 shares, and cut its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEMKT:RLGT).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. COSTELLO ELLEN also bought $27,467 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares. Heyden Olaf Robert bought 21,000 shares worth $189,581. 5,000 shares were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G, worth $47,224. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L also bought $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares. Schmid Gerrard bought $195,456 worth of stock.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.67M for 14.99 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 24,902 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Comm reported 4,225 shares. Amica Retiree stated it has 0.09% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Natixis holds 313,445 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Ks holds 0.27% or 260,135 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.07% or 4,628 shares. First Manhattan Com has 77,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 234,354 shares stake. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 798,511 shares. 4,620 were accumulated by Fosun. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 1,190 are held by First Mercantile Tru Company. 496 were accumulated by Parkside Retail Bank Tru. Pggm Invs owns 0.23% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 776,900 shares.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $67.75 million activity.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,620 shares to 13,290 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG).