Ancora Advisors Raised Transcat (TRNS) Position; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined, Holder Nomura Holdings Has Cut Position by $421,036

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcat Inc (TRNS) by 22.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 48,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 268,160 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86 million, up from 219,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 352 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 9,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 759,870 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.58M, down from 769,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 2.20M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/04/2018 – MyNewsLA: Saudi Crown Prince Meets Hollywood Stars: Michael Douglas, `The Rock,” Morgan Freeman; 15/05/2018 – EASYJET PLC EZJ.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2000P FROM 1880P; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 05/03/2018 – FAURECIA EPED.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55 FROM EUR 53; 17/05/2018 – SSP GROUP PLC SSPG.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 560P FROM 530P; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 19/04/2018 – DJ Morgan Stanley, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MS); 14/04/2018 – Thrift Overtakes Morgan to Lead at FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 31,721 shares to 326,766 shares, valued at $22.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) by 286,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,470 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 5.86% more from 4.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & stated it has 45,367 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Morgan Stanley reported 29 shares. Invesco reported 8,720 shares stake. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 298,719 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 15,145 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company owns 0.54% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 226,052 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,650 shares. 1,909 were reported by Citigroup. Amer Int stated it has 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) or 6,878 shares. 51 are held by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.3% stake. Charles Schwab Invest reported 16,158 shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MAT) by 37,137 shares to 53,300 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc (Call).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.00 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.