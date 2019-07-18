Ancora Advisors Raised Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Trust Company Of Virginia Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 7.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,273 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Trust Company Of Virginia holds 50,554 shares with $4.47 million value, down from 54,827 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $136.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 8.40% or $6.81 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 11.29M shares traded or 144.81% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 5.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc acquired 10,820 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 218,686 shares with $22.14 million value, up from 207,866 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co now has $366.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $114.65. About 7.70M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $124 target.

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 33,135 shares to 183,762 valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mgmt Ri has invested 1.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lincoln Natl Corp holds 37,637 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Plancorp invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blue Chip Prns stated it has 2.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs has 1.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boussard Gavaudan Invest Llp has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rampart Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,824 shares. Beech Hill Advsr accumulated 5,860 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.43% or 132,341 shares. Oak Assoc Oh invested in 17,000 shares. Inc Ca reported 0.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 0.54% or 38,153 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested 1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mcdaniel Terry And holds 0.04% or 2,464 shares in its portfolio. Cutter Com Brokerage Incorporated stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Monday, March 25. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Friday, May 17. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Trust Company Of Virginia increased Vanguard Index Fds (VO) stake by 2,694 shares to 186,826 valued at $30.03 million in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.05% or 30,031 shares. The Maryland-based Court Place Advsr has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cullinan holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 53,402 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability holds 0.75% or 38,151 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co reported 7,161 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Windward Cap Mngmt Co Ca holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 125,565 shares. 533 are owned by Cordasco Financial Network. Bankshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited reported 8,289 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp owns 6,547 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.44% or 3.84M shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 1.17 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 2,312 were accumulated by Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated. Meeder Asset Management owns 1,527 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 955,716 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 11,330 were accumulated by Altavista Wealth.