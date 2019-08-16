Ancora Advisors Raised Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $909,090; Incyte Corp. (INCY) Share Price Rose While Bb Biotech Ag Has Lowered Its Stake by $16.20 Million

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 8,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 135,797 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08 million, up from 127,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Incyte Corp. (INCY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag analyzed 188,322 shares as the company's stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.36M, down from 3.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Incyte Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.61. About 1.04 million shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 16,194 shares to 60,831 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Gas Inc Com (NYSE:OGS) by 18,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,774 shares, and cut its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "'Lion King' Release Might Be A Good Time To Look At Disney's Stock – Benzinga" on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga" published on April 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Imperial Capital Remains A Disney Bull Following Fox Closure – Benzinga" on March 25, 2019.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 16,194 shares to 60,831 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Gas Inc Com (NYSE:OGS) by 18,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,774 shares, and cut its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 59,700 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $152.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).