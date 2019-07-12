Ancora Advisors Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Manor Road Capital Partners Upped Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Position by $110.43 Million as Valuation Rose

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 76,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 332,930 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 256,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 173,575 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 94,191 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. On Friday, February 1 Hagen Russell S sold $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 217 shares stake. Bragg Fincl Advsr reported 37,195 shares stake. State Street holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 30.77M shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,668 shares or 0% of the stock. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 0.61% or 51,727 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 10,456 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt has 14,967 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 43,644 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Co holds 0% or 39 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.02% or 6,719 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Peoples Fincl Svcs owns 0.74% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 54,740 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 495 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.04% or 5.89 million shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 189,026 shares to 320,019 shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New Com by 35,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reith (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $67.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

