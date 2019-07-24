Ancora Advisors Position in Voya Finl (VOYA) Lowered by $4.15 Million; Incline Global Management Decreased Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $31.47 Million as Shares Rose

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 84,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 398,709 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, down from 483,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.14. About 715,705 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 78.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 133,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 170,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $280.25. About 2.71M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Stephens Ar stated it has 7,165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc holds 7,136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 32,120 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,866 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 968,757 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Penn Cap Mgmt accumulated 31,456 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 71,019 shares. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Element Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9,171 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com owns 394 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. The insider TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought 1,500 shares worth $74,175. POLLITT BYRON H JR had bought 1,000 shares worth $51,255 on Friday, May 31.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89 million for 9.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,792 shares to 56,765 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 20,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.50 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackhill Incorporated owns 20,000 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Centurylink Invest Management owns 7,481 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 173,186 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation has 0.32% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 144,500 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 12,336 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Korea Investment reported 739,465 shares. Swiss Comml Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3.26 million shares. M Holdg Securities accumulated 0.08% or 1,429 shares. Amer Money Mgmt Lc has invested 2.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 8,531 shares. 1,181 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland). Confluence Mgmt Llc has invested 1.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Llc reported 1,288 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 11,975 shares stake.