Ancora Advisors Position in Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Has Raised by $2.32 Million as Stock Value Rose; Fiera Capital Raised Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $15.34 Million

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 62,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 218,911 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 156,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 309,476 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 182.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 153,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,402 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 83,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.11. About 1.55 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Zoetis One of America’s Best Employers for Third Year in a Row; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS)

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyld Mich Qlty (MIY) by 46,211 shares to 305,155 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 14,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,870 shares, and cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reith (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 287,731 shares to 88,949 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL) by 18,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,358 shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Holdings Corporation.

