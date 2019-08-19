Ancora Advisors Position In Mutualfirst Finl Com (MFSF) Was Has Lifted; Rench Wealth Management Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $321,382

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mutualfirst Finl Inc Com (MFSF) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 19,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.18% . The hedge fund held 549,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.48M, up from 530,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mutualfirst Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 9,552 shares traded. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) has declined 14.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MFSF News: 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q EPS 50c; 19/04/2018 DJ MutualFirst Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFSF); 04/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.83M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 14/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest

More recent MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Immersion Corporation (IMMR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MutualFirst Financial Announces Second Quarter Earnings – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 93,906 shares to 153,729 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 189,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,019 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.