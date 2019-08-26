Ancora Advisors Position in Houston Wire & Cbl Co Com (HWCC) Cut by $382,590; M/I Homes (MHO) Stock Value Rose While Q Global Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $1.95 Million

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Houston Wire & Cbl Co Com (HWCC) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 63,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.02% . The hedge fund held 264,114 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 327,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Houston Wire & Cbl Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 21,043 shares traded. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Houston Wire & Cable Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWCC); 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 164,437 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold HWCC shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 10.46 million shares or 1.94% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rutabaga Capital Limited Liability Corporation Ma reported 794,373 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 727 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Millennium Ltd Co holds 0% or 11,799 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Ancora Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 264,114 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 55,900 shares. Northern Corp holds 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) or 46,740 shares. Punch & Associate Invest Mngmt holds 0.18% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) or 339,500 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Brandes Invest Prns Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 83,190 shares. Fmr reported 1.44 million shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 22,185 shares. Menta Capital Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) for 49,093 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC).

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc Com by 251,122 shares to 736,813 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $70,221 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $12,180 were bought by Reymond Robert L on Tuesday, March 26. Another trade for 970 shares valued at $5,015 was made by Micklas Christopher M. on Monday, June 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,305 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 19,273 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thb Asset holds 0.65% or 169,008 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 10,814 shares. 148,476 are owned by Hsbc Holding Plc. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.13% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 5 shares stake. Fmr reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Principal Fincl Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 11,664 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 19,200 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 41,453 shares.

