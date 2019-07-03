Ancora Advisors Position in Dine Brands Global (DIN) Has Lowered by $5.24 Million; Punch & Associates Investment Management Position in Capital Southwest (CSWC) Has Trimmed by $1.93 Million as Shares Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 91,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 73,918 shares traded or 16.33% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 31.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 57,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 124,645 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, down from 182,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $99.05. About 143,097 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 7,288 shares to 34,724 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 31,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Acco Brands Corp Com (NYSE:ACCO).

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 82.52% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DIN’s profit will be $32.97 million for 13.17 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Management accumulated 5,262 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 38,422 shares in its portfolio. Ls Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 1,239 shares. Miles reported 0.17% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Symphony Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 6,602 shares. 161,515 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. The Connecticut-based Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.05% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,248 shares. Pnc Fin Service Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Cap Rech Invsts holds 1.92M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 1,117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Bessemer Grp reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.18M for 12.75 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch & Associate Invest Mngmt holds 2.69% or 1.50M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 111,482 shares. Bard Assoc accumulated 19,375 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 42,578 shares. Confluence Lc reported 115,506 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank Trust Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Moab Prtnrs holds 4.87% or 977,124 shares in its portfolio. Grace & White accumulated 121,615 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 58,192 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.01% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company owns 51,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43,835 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 35,214 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC).