Ancora Advisors Maintains Stake in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR); Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Stake Has Upped by Blackhill Capital Inc

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 72.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 97,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 230,992 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77M, up from 133,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 2.87M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30M, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.34M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.70 TO $2.80; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Ohio Qlty Mun Income (NUO) by 757,471 shares to 161,828 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 8,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,149 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.