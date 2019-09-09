Ancora Advisors Lowered Stake in One Gas Com (OGS) as Stock Price Rose; As Cdw (CDW) Shares Rose, Element Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.02 Million

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in One Gas Inc Com (OGS) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 18,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The hedge fund held 47,774 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, down from 66,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in One Gas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 237,790 shares traded or 31.00% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS)

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 169.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 10,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 16,902 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 6,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.39. About 535,101 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts await ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. OGS’s profit will be $18.82 million for 64.16 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by ONE Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.91% negative EPS growth.

