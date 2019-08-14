Ancora Advisors Lowered By $5.24 Million Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Holding; Acadian Asset Management Has Upped Its First Long Is (FLIC) Stake

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) stake by 31.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 57,596 shares as Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)’s stock declined 3.18%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 124,645 shares with $11.38M value, down from 182,241 last quarter. Dine Brands Global Inc now has $1.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $76.51. About 488,746 shares traded or 41.72% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased First Long Is Corp (FLIC) stake by 1807.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Acadian Asset Management Llc acquired 25,582 shares as First Long Is Corp (FLIC)’s stock declined 2.98%. The Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 26,997 shares with $592,000 value, up from 1,415 last quarter. First Long Is Corp now has $523.03 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 33,331 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold FLIC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). 467,799 are owned by State Street Corp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 11,074 shares. 34,624 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) owns 615 shares. 4,473 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 749,040 shares stake. Amer Intll invested in 15,653 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 1.09 million shares. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 299,896 shares. Roundview holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 29,462 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Price Michael F invested in 85,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Rbf Capital Ltd Company holds 15,750 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) stake by 499,288 shares to 192,953 valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oppenheimer Hldgs Inc (NYSE:OPY) stake by 85,098 shares and now owns 131,105 shares. Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) was reduced too.

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 11,561 shares to 311,153 valued at $27.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) stake by 62,629 shares and now owns 218,911 shares. Ishares Tr (ITOT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 26,444 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0.01% or 1,363 shares. 23,750 are held by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc owns 170,585 shares. 161,515 are owned by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 5,500 shares. 142,300 were accumulated by Skyline Asset Management Lp. State Street Corp has 497,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 607,644 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 376,062 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.03% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 16,247 shares. L S Advisors Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 27,035 shares.

