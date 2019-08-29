Ancora Advisors Lifted Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $983,286 as Shares Declined; Guggenheim Capital Holding in Acco Brands (ACCO) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 7,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 177,837 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.86 million, up from 170,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.24. About 6.02M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 69.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 43,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 19,533 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 63,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.59 million market cap company. It closed at $9.27 lastly. It is down 28.09% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 21/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q EPS 9c; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 17,620 shares to 546,204 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co by 149,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,102 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.