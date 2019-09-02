Ancora Advisors Increases Position in Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (LYB); Nike (NKE) Position Has Lifted by Myriad Asset Management Ltd

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (LYB) by 49.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 19,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 59,626 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 39,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industr Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.72 million shares traded or 64.45% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 2.50 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boxwood Merger Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.14% or 99,449 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 167,729 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership holds 668,868 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.83% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 203,000 shares. Wafra holds 0.65% or 220,710 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 11,649 shares. Oakbrook Invests, a Illinois-based fund reported 493,450 shares. Jane Street Group Lc has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Trustco Bancorporation Corp N Y owns 24,300 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Westpac Corporation reported 328,844 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.24% or 24,893 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pdts Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.5% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 105,606 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Counsel reported 169,840 shares. Beech Hill Advisors holds 2.26% or 43,596 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 33 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 43,834 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hallmark Capital Management has 0.24% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fincl Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 3,379 shares. Meritage Management holds 0.43% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 50,316 shares. Hightower Lta reported 0.15% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Proffitt And Goodson Inc stated it has 22 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 634 shares. The New York-based Hudson Valley Advsr Adv has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 12,425 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Co.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 41,069 shares to 119,174 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc Com by 9,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,404 shares, and cut its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $498,873 activity.