Ancora Advisors Increased Pepsico (PEP) Position by $706,380; Mount Lucas Management LP Has Cut Position in Macy’s (M) by $9.07 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 5,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 130,350 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, up from 124,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 377,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 305,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, down from 682,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 13.93 million shares traded or 37.38% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney blames long winter for poor sales, cuts forecast; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s mobile app is being upgraded to include an augmented reality element â€” the ability to move furniture around one’s own home; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees International Tourists Spending Despite Policy Fears; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of WFRBS 2011-C4; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 330,254 shares. Haverford Financial Services accumulated 97,009 shares. Iowa State Bank accumulated 44,319 shares. Paw Cap accumulated 5,500 shares or 0.67% of the stock. D E Shaw And Co invested in 821,834 shares. Atria Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). New York-based Adirondack Tru has invested 2.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 15,461 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Company reported 2,080 shares stake. Summit Securities Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,500 shares. Advisors Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 6,266 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Academy Capital Mngmt Tx holds 3.01% or 105,961 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 220,180 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,568 shares to 36,724 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tessco Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TESS) by 55,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,754 shares, and cut its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.09 million for 8.68 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 98,256 shares to 159,728 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY) by 104,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

