Ancora Advisors Increased Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $709,124; Poplar Forest Capital Decreased Its Position in Ally Finl (ALLY) as Valuation Rose

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 162,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.62 million, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 6.50 million shares traded or 69.29% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 27,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 360,204 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, up from 332,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 4.50M shares traded or 21.84% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $374.57M for 8.69 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 32,267 shares to 47,558 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluegreen Vacations Corp Com by 270,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,074 shares, and cut its stake in Citi Trends Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 276,324 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Company owns 9,222 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP stated it has 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Parkside Financial Bank & Tru holds 4,407 shares. Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Glenmede Tru Communications Na stated it has 30,690 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited accumulated 0.03% or 40,600 shares. 59,606 were reported by Regions Fincl Corporation. Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 30,239 shares. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Llc holds 3.25% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 212,636 shares. Phocas Finance holds 1,870 shares. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Transamerica Advsrs reported 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Associated Banc holds 0.19% or 134,502 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 3,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.