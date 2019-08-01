Ancora Advisors Increased Its Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $1.09 Million as Share Value Rose; Fiera Capital Raised Its Position in Qualys (QLYS) by $11.88 Million

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 144,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 603,579 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.94M, up from 458,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $86.56. About 758,751 shares traded or 123.61% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 10,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 79,595 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44M, up from 69,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.01. About 6.60 million shares traded or 39.23% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video)

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.19 million activity. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A on Friday, February 8. 15,798 shares were sold by Van Haren Julie, worth $1.60M on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 7,800 shares valued at $785,791 was made by Kozanian Hagop H on Wednesday, January 30. $2.34 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Ilan Haviv. On Thursday, January 31 the insider ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold $2.34M. 90,842 shares were sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K, worth $9.19 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Financial Grp Inc accumulated 15,609 shares. Ally Financial invested in 0.53% or 26,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Invest Grp Inc reported 0.34% stake. Covington Advisors Inc has invested 0.8% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Verity And Verity Llc holds 77,898 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 11,248 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa has invested 0.21% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Mngmt has invested 0.58% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Willow Creek Wealth has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cleararc Capital reported 22,753 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.21M shares. 142,428 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.67% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,504 shares to 37,409 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 105,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,038 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,980 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 100,692 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 16,988 shares. Cap Inc reported 523,292 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs LP invested in 316,118 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alps, a Colorado-based fund reported 11,001 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). The Georgia-based Voya has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Asset reported 24,630 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 25,984 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Summit Creek Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 110,902 shares.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 1.53M shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $86.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 20,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,279 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.79 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $138,700 was made by Fisher Melissa B on Wednesday, February 6. Hank Jeffrey P sold $1.06 million worth of stock or 11,250 shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $187,152 was sold by POSEY BRUCE K.