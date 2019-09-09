Ancora Advisors Holding in Voya Finl (VOYA) Cut as Stock Price Rose; Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 84,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 398,709 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, down from 483,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 625,645 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 4,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 13,581 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 18,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.92 million for 16.33 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Ser 1 by 4,587 shares to 86,519 shares, valued at $15.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Mid (SCHM) by 10,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Nomura invested in 0% or 4,052 shares. Daiwa Gp Inc reported 6,150 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 59,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 15,899 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru has 14.44 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Meiji Yasuda Life Communications holds 0.07% or 8,731 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 1.27 million shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Coastline Trust Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 8,075 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,765 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 95 shares. Utah Retirement reported 28,501 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 29,651 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.05% or 10,758 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 19,216 shares to 358,487 shares, valued at $24.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citi Trends Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 30,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

