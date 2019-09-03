Ancora Advisors Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO) Has Upped as Market Valuation Declined; Waters (WAT) Stake Maintained by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $211.3. About 181,677 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 2,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 65,538 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 63,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $175.26. About 187,115 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Startek Inc Com (NYSE:SRT) by 86,294 shares to 192,746 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,711 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

