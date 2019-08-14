Ancora Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Dine Brands Global (DIN) as Stock Declined; Tesla (TSLA) Stake Has Upped by Telemus Capital Llc

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 629.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 1,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $235. About 4.87M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/05/2018 – Another Tesla driving in autopilot mode has been involved in an accident; 21/05/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Tesla Model S involved in deadly crash into pond in Castro Valle; 29/05/2018 – Tesla Opens Up About Mysterious Payment to a Board Member’s Firm; 13/04/2018 – TESLA CEO ELON MUSK COMMENTS IN CBS THIS MORNING INTERVIEW; 20/04/2018 – This electric semi is trying to beat Tesla to market; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Kicks Tesla Off Crash Probe for Violating Disclosure Pledge; 28/03/2018 – TSLA: Delaware corporate law judge says @elonmusk may have controlled @Tesla board during its 2016 acquisition of @solarcity; 31/05/2018 – TESLA: MODEL S IN BRUSSELS INCIDENT HAD LEVEL 2 DRIVING SYSTEM; 04/04/2018 – Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that China is “so huge” it may ultimately pass the U.S. in sales for the electric vehicle company; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: TESLA IS SAID TARGETING 2019 FOR MODEL Y US PROD: RTRS

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 31.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 57,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 124,645 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, down from 182,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.1. About 404,500 shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 19,430 shares to 59,169 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 7,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,607 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29.

