Ancora Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Biotelemetry (BEAT) by $1.55 Million; As American Tower Corp. (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Lowered by $6.73 Million Its Holding

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 40.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 32,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 47,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, down from 79,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 259,323 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 32,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 210,345 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.01 million, down from 243,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 15,022 shares to 93,896 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income E by 120,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $17.29M for 19.85 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold BEAT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 30.15 million shares or 2.20% more from 29.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 7,553 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 7,774 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,652 are owned by Gamco Et Al. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 8,158 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 27,781 shares. 1,183 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 14,451 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 586,023 shares. 18,600 are held by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Gru One Trading LP reported 4,717 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt reported 300,756 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 346 shares stake. Bbt Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,082 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) by 11,479 shares to 695,949 shares, valued at $98.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Vipers (VNQ) by 5,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).