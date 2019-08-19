Ancora Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $1.08 Million; Argent Capital Management Cut Its Position in Conocophillips (COP) as Stock Value Declined

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 8,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 58,818 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, down from 67,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 3.83M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 8,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.42 million, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.09% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 7.31M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 06/05/2018 – Report on Business: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 705,565 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $53.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 22,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,792 shares to 56,765 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income E by 205,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.