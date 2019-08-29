Ancora Advisors Has Raised Stake in Nike (NKE) by $1.09 Million; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Lowered Holding by $1.81 Million as Shares Rose

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 12,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 138,701 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 125,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.08. About 1.10 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 75,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.11M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.50 million, down from 4.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 321,818 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0.52% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Conning Inc reported 49,942 shares. Bbr Llc accumulated 50,556 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communication has 213,365 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 8,873 shares. 8,015 were reported by Montag And Caldwell Ltd. Coldstream Capital Management owns 78,493 shares. Callahan Advsrs Lc has invested 1.69% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc invested in 0.11% or 27,613 shares. 980,341 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Assetmark holds 3,362 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pioneer Tru National Bank N A Or has 3.98% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 109,772 shares. Amer Int Group Inc holds 0.13% or 416,118 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corporation invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 96,169 shares to 186,623 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 33,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,762 shares, and cut its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE).