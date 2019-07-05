Ancora Advisors Has Raised Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding; Ltc Properties (LTC) Shorts Increased By 6.08%

Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) had an increase of 6.08% in short interest. LTC’s SI was 949,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.08% from 894,600 shares previously. With 168,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)’s short sellers to cover LTC’s short positions. The SI to Ltc Properties Inc’s float is 2.43%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 93,649 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 16.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.64% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 75C; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q Rev $41.8M; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access; 23/04/2018 – DJ LTC Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTC); 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M; 23/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES INC LTC.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – LTC REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED; 06/03/2018 LTC Properties Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 28.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc acquired 4,330 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 19,441 shares with $8.31 million value, up from 15,111 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $73.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $478.69. About 332,863 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – ON MARCH 1, RECEIVED LETTER FROM BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP REQUESTING A MEETING WITH CO; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo; 08/05/2018 – BLACKROCK REPORTS 3.4% STAKE IN BIGLARI HOLDINGS AS OF APRIL 30; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock Rieder’s Bond Playbook Includes Shorter-Term Bonds, EM Debt — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 28/03/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.50 NET SHORT IN BOSKALIS; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 20/03/2018 – Will BlackRock’s algorithms beat the fund managers?; 06/03/2018 – Short-term bonds finally regaining their lustre – BlackRock

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold LTC Properties, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.15% less from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 35,732 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.01% or 704,305 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 15,358 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 323,517 shares. The Nebraska-based First State Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.2% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Voya Invest Management Lc has invested 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Everence Cap Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 4,560 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 24,720 shares stake. 33,747 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 191 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 38,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 28,377 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Lpl Lc holds 0% or 38,126 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa accumulated 0% or 6,511 shares.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. It has a 11.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development.

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Pentair Ltd Shs (NYSE:PNR) stake by 16,868 shares to 89,844 valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 117,402 shares and now owns 256,824 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.