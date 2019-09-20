Ancora Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Citigroup (C) as Stock Price Rose; As Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Stock Price Declined, Mill Road Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.02% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 19,679 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 22,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 14,228 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $996,000, down from 36,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.76. About 8.44M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI; 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) or 113,703 shares. Rbf Lc holds 0.12% or 477,721 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 49,688 shares in its portfolio. 12,369 are owned by Bancshares Of Mellon. Moreover, Teton Advsrs has 0.18% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). First Manhattan Company owns 22,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 40,446 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Moreover, Weber Alan W has 2.32% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.22 million shares. State Street accumulated 22,582 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 320,106 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested in 10,379 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $69,019 activity.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.45B for 8.81 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,559 shares to 157,149 shares, valued at $13.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimball Intl Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 40,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

