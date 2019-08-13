Ancora Advisors Has Lowered Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $1.08 Million; Stock Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Share Value Declined

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 59.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 218,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 145,923 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 364,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 10.80 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 8,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 58,818 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, down from 67,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $122.33. About 2.51M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 55,993 shares to 347,037 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 14,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.35 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 482 shares to 2,138 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).