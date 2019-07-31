Ancora Advisors Has Lifted Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Position; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined, Redmile Group Has Upped Position by $35.02 Million

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 62,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 218,911 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 156,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 295,564 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 87.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 745,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.32M, up from 854,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 4.20 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc holds 36,089 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co owns 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 2,461 shares. Pnc Financial Gru stated it has 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Johnson Inv Counsel owns 7,964 shares. Sterling, North Carolina-based fund reported 40,000 shares. State Street has 2.11 million shares. Swiss Bank invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 362,650 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Utd Advisers Ltd Llc holds 27,764 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 19,989 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 53,859 shares. Asset One has 397 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 25,390 are held by Ameritas Prtn.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Pete Co by 149,148 shares to 470,102 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 11,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,145 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 356,846 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Broderick Brian C reported 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.28% or 17,852 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies holds 0.65% or 32,140 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Gru Llc holds 30,801 shares. Shayne & Ltd Company holds 4,222 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. Schroder Investment Grp Inc holds 0.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 4.42 million shares. California-based Rnc Capital Ltd has invested 2.86% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Co has 6,805 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 25,648 shares. Citizens & Northern stated it has 29,517 shares. Ohio-based Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Westfield Cap Mgmt LP holds 3.28 million shares. Raymond James & owns 1.73M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 39,600 shares to 51,721 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.