Ancora Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $385,821; Toron Capital Markets Stake In Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Was Lifted

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 2,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,538 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, up from 63,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $163.32. About 843,332 shares traded or 180.35% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 25,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 1.00 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS NO SIGNS CLIENTS AT RISK FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 01/05/2018 – Scotiabank Completes Acquisition Of Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 258,092 shares to 279,532 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,818 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.