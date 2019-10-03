Ancora Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Utah Med Prods (UTMD) by $2.70 Million as Market Value Rose; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Price Rose, Northern Trust Has Lowered Position

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 57,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.40 million, down from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 1.16M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Utah Med Prods Inc (UTMD) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 28,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% . The hedge fund held 91,178 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73 million, up from 62,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Utah Med Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $93.36. About 2,764 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 4.07% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD); 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018

