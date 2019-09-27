Ancora Advisors Has Increased By $353,080 Its Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Position; Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Had 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Serco Group PLC (LON:SRP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Serco Group PLC has GBX 170 highest and GBX 129 lowest target. GBX 152’s average target is 3.05% above currents GBX 147.5 stock price. Serco Group PLC had 36 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of SRP in report on Friday, May 24 with “Buy” rating. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of SRP in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Peel Hunt maintained Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) rating on Friday, May 3. Peel Hunt has “Hold” rating and GBX 129 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. Numis Securities maintained Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) on Friday, May 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 28 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, June 28. The stock has “Add” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, June 12. The stock of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by JP Morgan. See Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) latest ratings:

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) stake by 62.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc acquired 3,640 shares as Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI)’s stock rose 13.29%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 9,420 shares with $915,000 value, up from 5,780 last quarter. Armstrong World Inds Inc New now has $4.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $95.75. About 67,825 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR

It closed at GBX 147.5 lastly.

Serco Group Plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. The company has market cap of 1.80 billion GBP. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. It has a 32.78 P/E ratio. The firm also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to local authorities; and IT services to European institutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1,341 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 485 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Victory, a Ohio-based fund reported 291,415 shares. Voya Investment Ltd holds 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 49,932 shares. 14,640 were accumulated by Lpl Fin. 615,514 are owned by Goldman Sachs. Loomis Sayles & L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 268,196 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 136 shares. 2,428 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability. Utah Retirement stated it has 8,991 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 12,309 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 32 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Company accumulated 274,237 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc invested in 0.02% or 30,919 shares.

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 5,852 shares to 13,452 valued at $743,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 92,415 shares. Startek Inc Com (NYSE:SRT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Armstrong World Indus has $11000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $104.75’s average target is 9.40% above currents $95.75 stock price. Armstrong World Indus had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Thursday, June 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $11000 target. Nomura maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Thursday, May 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10800 target in Tuesday, June 11 report.

