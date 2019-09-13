Ancora Advisors Has Increased Blackrock (BLK) Stake; Quotient Technology (QUOT) Shorts Lowered By 0.63%

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 4.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc acquired 788 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 20,229 shares with $9.49M value, up from 19,441 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $68.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $441.5. About 309,392 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK – INITIATIVES TO REDUCE POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, RAISE INVESTOR TRANSPARENCY HAVE ACCELERATED ADOPTION OF FEE-BASED ADVISORY MODELS; 05/04/2018 – NIRI NY Explores Conscious Capitalism with John Mackey of Whole Foods Market and ESG Engagement with BlackRock and others on; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock to Buy Private-Credit Manager Tennenbaum Capital Partners — Deal Digest; 28/03/2018 – ALGEBRIS, BLACKROCK HOLD STAKES JUST ABOVE 5% IN CREVAL: CONSOB; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 27/03/2018 – BlackRock and Innergex Complete 200-Megawatt Texas Wind Farm; 29/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Cos Buys Into Mortgage Advice Bureau; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Total Voting Rights; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) had a decrease of 0.63% in short interest. QUOT’s SI was 4.71M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.63% from 4.74 million shares previously. With 559,400 avg volume, 8 days are for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)’s short sellers to cover QUOT’s short positions. The SI to Quotient Technology Inc’s float is 5.97%. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 260,864 shares traded. Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has declined 28.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical QUOT News: 24/05/2018 – Quotient Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Go Green by Going Digital with Coupons; 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology 1Q Transactions Totaled 1 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology Sees FY Rev $379M-$394M; 18/04/2018 – New Analytics Platform From Quotient Technology Empowers Brands to Optimize Digital Promotion Campaigns; 01/05/2018 – QUOTIENT TECH 1Q LOSS/SHR 12C; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quotient Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUOT); 01/05/2018 – Quotient Technology 1Q Rev $86.8M; 01/05/2018 – QUOTIENT TECH SEES 2Q REV. $87.0M TO $90.0M, EST. $89.5M

Among 4 analysts covering Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Blackrock Inc has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $508.20’s average target is 15.11% above currents $441.5 stock price. Blackrock Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Friday, March 15. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $431 target. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Srb has 1,094 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Country Trust National Bank invested in 89,535 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs has 0.2% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 10,694 shares. Cls Invs Lc has 3,852 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap has invested 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). North Star Inv Mngmt reported 1,558 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities has 0.08% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Oakwood Cap Mngmt Limited Ca has invested 3.04% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 0.11% or 28,472 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 1,540 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Lc owns 6,187 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bbr Prtnrs owns 1,798 shares. First Midwest Bank Tru Division reported 1,017 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Startek Inc Com (NYSE:SRT) stake by 69,963 shares to 122,783 valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bluegreen Vacations Corp Com stake by 270,242 shares and now owns 126,074 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) was reduced too.

Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers in the United States. The company has market cap of $726.42 million. The firm offers digital coupons through its platform, which includes mobile, Web, and social channels, as well as CPGs, retailers, and publishers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s CPGs clients comprise food, beverage, drug, personal, and household product manufacturers; and grocery, drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channel retailers, as well as clothing, electronics, home improvement, and other stores.