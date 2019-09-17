Ancora Advisors Has Decreased Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Price Rose, Copper Rock Capital Partners Cut Its Position

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 36,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 88,592 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.46 million, down from 124,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $73.78. About 88,331 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 23,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 113,004 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01 million, down from 136,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $145.88. About 129,883 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT)

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.53 per share. DIN’s profit will be $26.10M for 12.13 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc Com by 474,618 shares to 506,717 shares, valued at $13.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 3,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold DIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 2.28% more from 17.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,280 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 10,341 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Proffitt Goodson invested in 0% or 48 shares. Oregon-based Tygh Mngmt Inc has invested 0.89% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 941 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc has 769,095 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 4,452 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 127,382 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 1,062 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 31,000 shares stake. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 4,732 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). De Burlo Group Inc accumulated 91,800 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 1,083 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Icon Advisers invested in 0.33% or 21,161 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd holds 0.2% or 2,634 shares in its portfolio. Next Group has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Stephens Invest Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Com reported 550,611 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 11,048 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Granahan Inv Management Ma invested in 0.48% or 58,189 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Liability Co invested in 440,645 shares. Fiera Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30 million for 13.31 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 34,489 shares to 152,411 shares, valued at $31.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 15,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,815 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.