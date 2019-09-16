Ancora Advisors Has Boosted Position in Diebold Nxdf (DBD) by $3.58 Million as Share Price Rose; Alpine Partners Vi Cut Stake in Facebook (FB) by $1.10 Million

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 5,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 22,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $186.05. About 6.56 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – City A.M.: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 26/03/2018 – The FTC confirms it’s investigating Facebook and its data practices; 01/04/2018 – Facebook is defending itself again after an internal memo suggested growth was more important than user safety:; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief Plans to Step Down; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs; 19/04/2018 – Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Justice Chief Vera Jourova: Misuse of Personal Data of Facebook Users ‘Horrifying, if Confirmed’; 27/03/2018 – Housing Rights Groups Sue Facebook For Discrimination — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Details Spam, Fake User Efforts — MarketWatch

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 397,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.20 million, up from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 433,300 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Loss/Shr 94c; 12/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services Accelerate Physical Banking And Shopping To The Speed Of Digital; 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $92,882 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold DBD shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0% or 360,124 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holding Inc invested in 60,471 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 179,215 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Lc accumulated 0% or 29,446 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 396,999 shares. American Intl Group owns 57,557 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.01% or 50,000 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp accumulated 438,507 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 221 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 13,299 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 48,531 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 216,404 shares. Primecap Com Ca reported 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 55,292 shares to 251,954 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 171,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,886 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 25,190 shares to 154,000 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 24,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 4,729 shares. Cls Limited Com holds 10,989 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Platinum Limited accumulated 10% or 2.20 million shares. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust accumulated 55,924 shares. Welch Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 3.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 47,252 shares. Tci Wealth Inc accumulated 3,222 shares. Hightower Lc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Global Mngmt Lc reported 8.98 million shares. Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 16,520 shares. Overbrook Management Corp owns 124,198 shares for 4.95% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has 31,446 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Trust Co accumulated 6,803 shares. Fagan Associate Incorporated has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.