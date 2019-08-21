Ancora Advisors Cut Treehouse Foods Com (THS) Position by $8.02 Million; Share Value Declined; Rockshelter Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) by $502,350

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 10,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 208,411 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, down from 218,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 1.69 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon ISSUER ISIN CCY Nominal Markdown Amount Remaining Balance Value date Early Repurchase(s); 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY `VERY ACTIVE’ IN LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 24/05/2018 – 43BK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – 88VD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Corp expected to post earnings of 96 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – 10PO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 36AK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 38XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – 40HW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (THS) by 47.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 125,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The hedge fund held 139,115 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 264,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 305,682 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt accumulated 12,148 shares. Palladium Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 4,323 shares. 1.49 million were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Strs Ohio reported 0.11% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). St James Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 637,337 shares. 5,282 are owned by Fairview Capital Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has invested 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). First Allied Advisory Services has 0.04% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Northstar Group accumulated 20,173 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Dodge & Cox reported 50.05M shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 113,250 shares stake. The Japan-based Hikari Tsushin Incorporated has invested 2.63% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cohen Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.95% or 78,156 shares. 106,169 were accumulated by Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.1% or 1.40 million shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.77 million for 10.48 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 151,225 shares to 194,760 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.