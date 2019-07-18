Ancora Advisors Cut Its Holding in Radiant Logistics (RLGT) by $550,290; As Nokia (NOK) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $4.00 Million

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 91,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 172,005 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 263,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Radiant Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 60,540 shares traded. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT) has risen 75.00% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 15/05/2018 – Flexible Glass Market Size, Share, Leading Player Updates and Industry Analysis Report: Radiant Insights, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Radiant Opto-Electronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$3.02B; 07/05/2018 – Health and Medical Simulation Products Market to Gain Owing to Increasing Acceptance of Minimally lnvasive Surgery Techniques: Radiant Insights, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Distribution Management Systems DMS Market Latest Innovation, Growth and Industry Future Prospect 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market to Gain From Enhanced Demand for Recyclable Material in Automobile Industry: Radiant Insights, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Radiant Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGT); 14/03/2018 – Nitroguanidine Market is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR Owing To Enhanced Application Scope Globally: Radiant Insights,; 15/05/2018 – Material Testing Equipment Market Scope and Applications Across Various Sectors: Radiant Insights, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Diabetic Nephropathy (Insulin) Market to be Driven by Rising Occurrence of Diabetes and Growing Awareness for Diabetes Treatment: Radiant Insights, Inc; 24/04/2018 – RADIANT LIFE REVISES NON-BINDING OFFER FOR FORTIS HEALTHCARE

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp analyzed 799,100 shares as the company's stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.42B market cap company. The stock 0.06% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. It is down 24.29% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500.

Analysts await Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. RLGT’s profit will be $5.95M for 10.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Radiant Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Radiant Logistics Universal Shelf Registration Statement Declared Effective By The SEC – PRNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Radiant Logistics Announces Notice Of Redemption Of 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 of the Best Stocks to Buy Under $10 – Investorplace.com” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radiant Logistics Declares Dividend Of $0.609375 Per Share On Its 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold RLGT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 23.99 million shares or 9.84% more from 21.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Co reported 149,110 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 53,442 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Eqis Mgmt invested in 49,315 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 422,799 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Co has 503,870 shares. Wasatch Advsr holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 885,022 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 31,200 shares. Quantum holds 0.9% or 265,793 shares. Perritt Capital has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). American Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 25,243 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Blackrock owns 2.72 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 336,706 shares to 369,922 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 329,600 shares to 973,500 shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 544,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nokia Stock Isnâ€™t As Good (or as Cheap) as It Looks – Yahoo Finance” on February 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Telecom Stock Roundup: AT&T Wins Spectrum Licenses, Nokia’s Deal & More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors Should Buy Nokia Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Now Definitely Is Not the Time to Give Up on Nokia Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nokia adds two to Group Leadership Team – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NOK’s profit will be $55.08M for 129.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.