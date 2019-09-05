Ancora Advisors Cut Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position By $4.59 Million; Nwq Investment Management Company Boosted Alamo Group (ALG) Position

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 72.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 97,596 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 37,581 shares with $1.79 million value, down from 135,177 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $79.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 4.07 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Alamo Group Inc (ALG) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc acquired 12,684 shares as Alamo Group Inc (ALG)’s stock declined 6.14%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 311,866 shares with $31.17M value, up from 299,182 last quarter. Alamo Group Inc now has $1.35B valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.58. About 23,460 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alamo Re Limited Series 2015-1 Catastrophe Notes; 17/04/2018 – REG-YMAGIS : Agreement with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for EclairColor HDR deployment in the US; 17/04/2018 – New technology creates a portal to the past with debut of Alamo Reality, LLC app; 03/05/2018 – ALAMO 1Q EPS $1.24, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.47 (2 ESTS.); 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group Announces New Chmn of the Bd; 08/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 12km E of Alamo, Nevada; 03/05/2018 – ALAMO GROUP REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 73km NNW of Alamo, Nevada; 06/04/2018 – ALAMO GROUP INC – NOTIFIED THAT ON APRIL 5, UNIONIZED WORKERS AT ITS UNIT, GRADALL INDUSTRIES, INC APPROVED A 3 YR LABOR DEAL WITH CO; 12/03/2018 – ALAMO GROUP GETS NOTIFICATION OF STRIKE AT GRADALL INDUSTRIES,

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 12.23% above currents $48.47 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 13 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.54 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alamo Group has $12300 highest and $112 lowest target. $119’s average target is 3.86% above currents $114.58 stock price. Alamo Group had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was initiated by CJS Securities with “Buy”. Sidoti maintained the shares of ALG in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”.